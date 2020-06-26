Dentsu India elevates Indrajeet Mookherjee as president

New Delhi: Dentsu India, the brand solutions agency from Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN), on Friday announced the promotion of Indrajeet Mookherjee as president with immediate effective.

Mookherjee, who was serving as executive vice-president since 2016, will continue to report into Simi Sabhaney, chief executive, Dentsu India.

Under the fresh mandate, he will lead the agency’s flagship businesses that include Toyota and ITC Foods. He will also take charge of the agency’s Chennai and Kochi offices that service brands such as MRF, TVS Housing, Waycool, Jos Alukkas and Geojit, as part of their client roster.

