New Delhi: Advertising firm Dentsu International on Monday announced the launch of its sports marketing unit in India. The launch is supported by Tokyo headquartered Dentsu Sports International (DSI) and Dentsu Sports Asia (DSAsia), Singapore.

Both DSI and DSAsia are global agencies offer marketing solutions to advertisers by associating with popular sports properties. In India, the unit will function under DSAsia, Singapore.

The agency has appointed former cricketer and sports marketing executive Anand Yalvigi as the director of the new vertical for India. In his new role, Yalvigi will report into Haresh Nayak, chief operating officer, Dentsu International, Media Brands.

The launch of Dentsu India/Dentsu Sports Asia unit will harness the power of sports to bring meaningful marketing solutions and experiences for brands, Nayak said .

With over 20 years of experience in sports marketing, Yalvigi is a former Ranji Trophy player having played for both Mumbai and Karnataka. He has launched and worked with multiple sports management companies including Ignite Sports, Havas Sports, Network Sports and Nimbus. He was also instrumental in setting up the Kochi IPL team.

For the new unit, Yalvigi said the expertise will be in providing a unique sports marketing solution for a brand that breaks the clutter. The range of services will include sports consultancy, in-stadia advertising, brand activations, talent management, leadership program, corporate sports events, sports education, CSR and team sponsorships, he said.

Dentsu Sports Asia operates with over 200 people across the globe in US, UK, Australia, Singapore and New Zealand markets. Headquartered in Japan, Dentsu Sports Asia will be serving as the rights holders from the world of sports including federations, leagues, events, teams, publishers, and venues.

