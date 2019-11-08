New Delhi: The winners of the Mumbrella Asia Awards 2019 have been revealed on Wednesday in a glitzy ceremony at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Among those that triumphed was Divya Karani, Chief Executive Officer, dentsu X India, who has been awarded the “Agency Leader of the Year" at the ceremony.

The winners were judged by nearly 300 industry experts, many of whom are client-side marketers, in a robust two-round process that includes 'live judging'.

“This means a lot. Being recognized by the astute Mumbrella Asia Jury is very gratifying. This accolade bears testimony to our differential design thinking that is rooted in understanding consumer motivations and also, to delivering experiences beyond exposures on our clients’ business. Our work, our growth trajectory, have been recognized in India, more recently on a global scale by Adweek; and now across Asia by Mumbrella," said Karani on her winning the award.

Among other winners include multiple winners such as the Malaysian integrated agency Entropia that snaffled four awards and Dentsu-owned digital shop Happy Marketer (Singapore), which won three awards.