Media agency Dentsu X has been named as the ‘fastest growing media agency globally' for the third consecutive year by RECMA, an independent research firm that evaluates media agencies. In its ‘Overall Activity Volume Rankings’ report for July 2021, the research firm said that Dentsu X has witnessed 8.8% year-on-year (YoY) growth and a growth of 81% over time.

Sanjay Nazerali, Global Client & Brand President, Dentsu X said, “To be recognised in this way for three years straight is a great endorsement of our proposition, ‘Experience beyond Exposure’, which places consumer delight back at the heart of marketing. It is also a testament to the long-held dentsu edict of ‘Servant Leadership’ - we only win when our clients, teams, and partners win too."

Dentsu X has also been named as the ‘fastest growing agency’ in India with an average 40% YoY growth in the last three years. The agency has managed to maintain new business balance worth of over $200 million including big ticket account wins of consumer goods company Reckitt, fantasy gaming platform MyTeam, and Unicharm India since 2020.

Speaking on the recognition, Divya Karani, CEO Media South Asia, Dentsu and CEO, Dentsu X India said, “Our trajectory is a reflection of sharply identifying marketers’ needs and partnering them in driving real outcomes. Creating sustainable value, prizing the enduring over the short term is how we have become trusted partners."

RECMA is the leading independent research company that reports and tracks the performance of media agencies around the globe. The Overall Activity Volume report, evaluating over 900 media agencies across 70 countries, is the reference quantitative ranking based on the activity volume, a metric including both traditional buying billings and non-traditional activities which cover online paid media as well as fee-based activities on digital, data & analytics, content, marketing, sponsoring.

