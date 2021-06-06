Dettol to roll our campaign replacing logo with images of covid warriors

The pandemic has also accelerated usage of health and hygiene products benefitting brands such as Dettol—that grew significant market share in the soaps category last year. Reckitt’s other brands such as Lizol and Harpic have also made significant market penetration gains as the pandemic lifted demand for cleaning products. Last July, Reckitt said its Dettol soap bar became the country’s number one selling soap brand by value share. Gandhi declined to comment on Dettol’s current market ranking. The brand competes with the likes of Hindustan Unilever’s Lifebuoy and ITC LTd’s Savlon.