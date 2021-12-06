Liquor firm Diageo India has announced the launch of a new digital campaign for Gordon’s gin with actor Siddhant Chaturvedi.

The campaign, 'It's 5pm Shall We Splendid Sunset brings gin and tonic occasions to the golden evening hours and keeps in mind the ongoing gin revolution in India, the company said.

The digital film intends to re-establish gin as an accessible and contemporary product and enjoyed as an evening drink with tonic water.

The actor is seen inviting his friends for a 5pm drink. The film has been directed by The Cutting Crew and has been released on the actor's Instagram account.

The brand said its messaging stays true to its straightforward accent, with a splash of wit and dry humour, in keeping with the very English roots of Gordon’s.

Vikram Damodaran, chief innovation officer at Diageo India said that in the era of 'Ginaissance', it is perfect for them to reimagine early evening moments with this narrative.

According to Coherent Market Insights, the India gin market is projected to reach $ 413.7 million by the end of 2027, in terms of revenue, growing at CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2019-2027). Expanding urban population in India is predominantly fuelling the market growth of gin.

"The pandemic has taught us the importance of being connected with each other, and Gordon’s flawlessly blends into occasions that are simple yet conversational. Keeping that in mind, Chaturvedi effortlessly balances into the persona of the liquid inspiring the new generation to unwind responsibly," said Damodaran.

Gordon's is a nearly 250-year-old gin from London which Diageo India retails in India. The company also sells close to 50 brands in India including Johnnie Walker, Black & White, Vat 69 and Antiquity, among others. According to its registrar of companies filings, Diageo India subsidiary United Spirits reported a Q2 profit of ₹286 crore in FY 21-22. The company said its revenue from operations was up 9.31% to ₹8,208.8 crore in the quarter as opposed to ₹7509.4 crore in the quarter a year ago.

In 2020, the global spirits market size was $234500 million and it is expected to reach $241250 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 0.4% during 2021-2027. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the most lucrative segment during the forecast period, according to market research firms, Valuates reports.

