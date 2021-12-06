Diageo's gin brand Gordon’s engages actor Siddhant Chaturvedi for new ad

Gordon's is a nearly 250-year-old gin from London which Diageo India retails in India. The company also sells close to 50 brands in India including Johnnie Walker, Black & White, Vat 69 and Antiquity, among others. According to its registrar of companies filings, Diageo India subsidiary United Spirits reported a Q2 profit of ₹286 crore in FY 21-22. The company said its revenue from operations was up 9.31% to ₹8,208.8 crore in the quarter as opposed to ₹7509.4 crore in the quarter a year ago.

