Did a robot help create that ad? The answer, increasingly, is yes

Most travel ads focused on “the family reunion space, soft piano music, the get-together on the beach," said Matthew Clarke, vice president of North American marketing for the Booking Holdings Inc. company. Kayak took a different approach with the “Kayak Deniers" campaign, which went live in January and poked fun at the rise of online conspiracy theories. In one ad, an angry mother insists to her family that Kayak isn’t real, screaming, “Open your eyes!"

