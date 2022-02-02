Digital ad spends rise but TV still accounts for largest media spending: Report

In digital too, the trend remains similar, the biggest contributors to the digital media industry is FMCG at 42%, ₹8,928 crore of spends while e-commerce is a tad higher than that on television at 17% or ₹3,607 crore while some other categories like consumer durables and pharmaceuticals are more significant contributors digitally at 6%, ₹1,368 crore and 5%, ₹1,124 crore respectively.