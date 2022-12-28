Digital ad spends to see rapid rise over next 5 years: report

India has an influencer ecosystem of 2.5 million to 3 million creators and they are likely to drive marketing spending of $2.8 billion to $3.5 billion by 2028, the report added. And a majority of these are from small and medium businesses which spent 30-35% of the total $8 billion on digital ads in FY22 and are expected to increase their share to 40% of the total digital ads expenditure by FY28.

