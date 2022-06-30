Digital ads surge in January-March

Last quarter, the most popular way of pushing ads on the digital platforms was Ad Network, which accounted for 59% of all ad insertions, followed by programmatic advertising, which had a 24% share
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: Digital ads surged more than 2.3 times year-on-year in the January-March quarter, as per a report by Tam AdEx. During the quarter, the services sector accounted for 46% of ad insertions, followed by education with a 12% share.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Digital ads surged more than 2.3 times year-on-year in the January-March quarter, as per a report by Tam AdEx. During the quarter, the services sector accounted for 46% of ad insertions, followed by education with a 12% share.
The software category was at the top during the period, when compared with the corresponding quarter previous year. Building, industrial & land materials and equipment, personal accessories were the new entrants in the top 10 list of ads by sectors.
The software category was at the top during the period, when compared with the corresponding quarter previous year. Building, industrial & land materials and equipment, personal accessories were the new entrants in the top 10 list of ads by sectors.
AdEx is the advertising information systems (AIS) division of TAM Media Research.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Visymo.com climbed to the fourth spot, a significant jump from its position last year, followed by Ola Cars which was rated number one among exclusive advertisers and brands in the January-March period versus the same period the year before.
In terms of advertising, Rediff.com remained the top publisher in this year as well, excluding YouTube. Last quarter, the most popular way of pushing ads on the digital platforms was Ad Network, which accounted for 59% of all ad insertions, followed by programmatic advertising, which had a 24% share.
On digital, HTML5 advertising received the most insertions (45%), followed by banner ads with 32%. In January -March, video came in third with a 22% share. Grammarly Keyboard was the most popular digital brand during the period under review, followed by Amazon.in.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In terms of growth percentage, e-commerce, financial services category grew the most, at about eight times, among the top 10, said the report.