Digital advertising set to overtake TV by FY21: KPMG

With the fierce need for social distancing, schools, offices, shops, entertainment all having moved online to hasten the progress of India’s digital trajectory. Time spent on smartphones increased considerably from 3 hours 22 minutes pre-covid to 3 hours 54 minutes in April 2020 and stabilized to 3 hours 37 minutes with the first phase of unlocking. Video streaming has penetrated into 96% of India’s metros and mini-metros and 97% of its tier-one and tier-two towns. The OTT market in India alone is expected to grow by 32% over FY21 to reach Rs. 6,900 crore with 486 million online video viewers, of which 40 million will be paid subscribers. Mobile payment, on the other hand, has reached 73% of the metros and min-metros and 75% of the tier-one and tier-two towns.