Digital advertising up 52% in 2022: Report1 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 02:22 PM IST
There was a heavy skew towards digital mediums with digital advertising having a market share of more than a third of the entire market size at ₹29,784 crore, growing at a much faster rate at 39.5% over 2021
New Delhi: Digital advertising rose a robust 52% year-on-year in 2022. The service sector was the top advertiser on the digital medium. A new entrant in the top ten list was ‘building, industrial and land materials’ industry, said a report, ‘Rewinding Y 2022 for Advertising in Digital’ by TAM AdEx. AdEx is the advertising information systems (AIS) division of TAM Media Research.
