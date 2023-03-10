Digital advertising up 52% in 2022: Report

In a recent report, Dentsu had said that the domestic advertising industry has been growing at 18.1% since 2021 with a market size of ₹85,769 crore. The industry is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 15.07% to reach ₹1.13 lakh crore by the end of 2024, as per the report ‘Dentsu India Digital Report 2023’. It said there was a heavy skew towards digital mediums with digital advertising having a market share of more than a third of the entire market size at ₹29,784 crore, growing at a much faster rate at 39.5% over 2021. It is forecast to reach ₹51,110 crore, with a compounded growth rate of 31%, by 2024