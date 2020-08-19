Disha Patani to endorse Wow Skin Science India’s haircare line.

NEW DELHI: Homegrown skincare and wellness brand Wow Skin Science India on Wednesday announced the appointment of actor Disha Patani as brand ambassador of their range of hair care products. The beauty and wellness startup claims to provide plant-based, sustainable, and paraben-free formulations across consumer verticals for skin and hair.

Patani will promote the company's range of products from shampoo, conditioners, oils to hair masks in a series of campaigns across digital and social media platforms.

Manish Chowdhary, chief executive and co-founder of WOW Skin Science said, "Disha personifies our philosophy of saying no to harmful chemicals for happy and healthy hair. As a brand we always believe in being 100% natural and delivering the most effective and qualitative hair care solutions. Through this association we aim to focus on being everywhere so that the consumers can know, taste, feel and buy the innovative and effective products."

The company has over 200 personal care and wellness products in their Wow portfolio. The products are retailed through Buywow phone application--owned by the company--and e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart and Nykaa among others. It is also available offline across over 5,000 departmental, drug stores and chemists across the country. The company said that its revenue stands at Rs. 340 crore as of FY 20 having registered 18x growth in the past four years.

