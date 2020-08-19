Disha Patani to endorse Wow Skin Science India’s haircare line.

The company has over 200 personal care and wellness products in their Wow portfolio. The products are retailed through Buywow phone application--owned by the company--and e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart and Nykaa among others. It is also available offline across over 5,000 departmental, drug stores and chemists across the country. The company said that its revenue stands at Rs. 340 crore as of FY 20 having registered 18x growth in the past four years.