Dollar Industries unveils new brand identity with Akshay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Dollar Industries Limited on Thursday unveiled its new corporate brand identity with Bollywood actor and brand ambassador Akshay Kumar through a webinar.

Dollar Industries has also revamped its website and created an e-commerce platform for consumers to shop directly. It will also actively use social media to promote products as digital becomes preferred shopping channel amidst ongoing pandemic, it said.

The inner wear and hosiery segments brand's logo that reads ‘Wear the Change’ is in black and white logo and is in sharp contrast to the old one which was used yellow and red colour on a white background.

The new brand identity will assist in creating a synchronised brand portfolio and create a brand recall value among its end consumers and stakeholders, the company said.

Vinod Kumar Gupta, managing director, Dollar Industries Ltd. stated, “The rebranding step has been taken to re-organize the brand architecture altogether making the brand visibility more precise and clearer. The company has become simpler in maintaining various categories which in return will make a positive change in the market."

The brand, which holds 15% market share in the inner wear segment, has evolved over 40 years, and the rebranding exercise is a reflection of the company’s future vision as it plans to create a strong foothold in the competitive market.

