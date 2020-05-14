Don't ostracise covid-19 survivors, says Red Label in new ad

New Delhi: After debunking stigma around Hindu-Muslim, transgender and mental illnesses, Hindustan Unilever-owned tea brand Brooke Bond Red Label is now focussing on corona survivors in a new campaign .

At a time when covid-19 patients and warriors face prejudice and often hostility, the 'Taste of Togetherness' ad attempts to shatter the stigma through its message: "being told to ‘stay alone’ is not the same as being ‘left alone’."

Made by advertising agency Ogilvy India, the television commercial shows a man warning his wife against any contact with a neighbour who has just returned from the hospital after recovering from coronavirus. But the wife reaches out to the neighbour in an act of kindness by preparing a cup of tea while maintaining all safety protocols.

“'We can be socially connected even while we are physically distant’ is the message that Brooke Bond Red Label would like to convey through this new film. Brooke Bond Red Label’s purpose is to make India more inclusive. We strongly believe that a tasty cup of tea can help overcome prejudices that come in the way of bringing people together. Set in today’s times, this film is yet another execution of our long-running Swad Apnepan Ka campaign," said Shiva Krishnamurthy, vice-president – tea & foods, HUL.

Social distancing is the need of the hour but the paranoia in people makes them act in an extreme fashion, said Kainaz Karmakar and Harshad Rajadhyaksha, chief creative officers, Ogilvy India.

"This often leads to ostracism of the person suffering from covid-19. Not only does she or he have to deal with the illness but also the stigma and rejection. One can be physically distant and find a way to care for someone," they said.

The campaign will be promoted across television, digital and social media platforms.

