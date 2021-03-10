NEW DELHI: PepsiCo India-owned nacho chip brand Doritos on Wednesday said it has appointed actor Kartik Aaryan as its first brand ambassador in India. Aaryan will be responsible for boosting brand reach, especially across smaller cities and towns as snacking continues to rise among consumers.

The company will launch a campaign featuring the actor across media platforms. The brand is targeted at young consumers which also makes a majority of Aaryan's fan base.

“Kartik Aaryan brings a strong connect and influence over the Doritos consumer as he embodies the spirit of the young and fearless. With him on board, we are confident of strengthening the engagement with our consumers and building greater visibility for Doritos across India," said Dola Halder, brand head - Doritos, PepsiCo India.

Aiming to tap smaller town markets, PepsiCo India has launched Rs10 entry-level price point Doritos packets to drive consumption in tier II – III markets. The brand is available across neighborhood stores, modern retail and e-commerce channels in the country.

PepsiCo, in its third quarter results of 2020, said its snacking business in India recorded a high-single-digit volume growth benefiting from more in-home consumption of snacks. Meanwhile, the December quarter earnings of India’s top FMCG companies also hinted at how in-home consumption has shifted as the country opened up and consumers bought more than just essential goods during the October-December quarter.

This emerging trend is pushing companies to motivate consumers to purchase more discretionary products through advertising and marketing promotions. With second wave of coronavirus and rising cases across states like Maharashtra, the in-home consumption is expected to stay at a higher level providing an opportunity for snacking brands to leverage.

