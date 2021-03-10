Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Advertising >Doritos appoints Kartik Aaryan as first brand ambassador in India

Doritos appoints Kartik Aaryan as first brand ambassador in India

Kartik Aaryan as first brand ambassador of Doritos
1 min read . 04:09 PM IST Saumya Tewari

  • Aiming to tap smaller town markets, PepsiCo India has launched Rs10 entry-level price point Doritos packets to drive consumption in tier II – III markets. The brand is available across neighborhood stores, modern retail and e-commerce channels in the country

NEW DELHI: PepsiCo India-owned nacho chip brand Doritos on Wednesday said it has appointed actor Kartik Aaryan as its first brand ambassador in India. Aaryan will be responsible for boosting brand reach, especially across smaller cities and towns as snacking continues to rise among consumers.

NEW DELHI: PepsiCo India-owned nacho chip brand Doritos on Wednesday said it has appointed actor Kartik Aaryan as its first brand ambassador in India. Aaryan will be responsible for boosting brand reach, especially across smaller cities and towns as snacking continues to rise among consumers.

The company will launch a campaign featuring the actor across media platforms. The brand is targeted at young consumers which also makes a majority of Aaryan's fan base.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The company will launch a campaign featuring the actor across media platforms. The brand is targeted at young consumers which also makes a majority of Aaryan's fan base.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Also Read | The churn is on at the Kota factory

“Kartik Aaryan brings a strong connect and influence over the Doritos consumer as he embodies the spirit of the young and fearless. With him on board, we are confident of strengthening the engagement with our consumers and building greater visibility for Doritos across India," said Dola Halder, brand head - Doritos, PepsiCo India.

Aiming to tap smaller town markets, PepsiCo India has launched Rs10 entry-level price point Doritos packets to drive consumption in tier II – III markets. The brand is available across neighborhood stores, modern retail and e-commerce channels in the country.

PepsiCo, in its third quarter results of 2020, said its snacking business in India recorded a high-single-digit volume growth benefiting from more in-home consumption of snacks. Meanwhile, the December quarter earnings of India’s top FMCG companies also hinted at how in-home consumption has shifted as the country opened up and consumers bought more than just essential goods during the October-December quarter.

This emerging trend is pushing companies to motivate consumers to purchase more discretionary products through advertising and marketing promotions. With second wave of coronavirus and rising cases across states like Maharashtra, the in-home consumption is expected to stay at a higher level providing an opportunity for snacking brands to leverage.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.