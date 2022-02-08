NEW DELHI: Pepsico-owned nacho chips brand Doritos has launched its latest campaign ‘ For The Bold ' with a television commercial featuring brand ambassador Kartik Aaryan.

In the film, Aaryan plays the role of a college cricketer, alongside model-actor Sanjana Sanghi. He is seem sharing his mobile number when the opposing team’s bowler interrupts their exchange, mocking Aaryan for being ‘all talk and no game’ sports person.

The actor then tells Sanghi to take the rest of his number from the scoreboard. The match then goes on to show the actor scoring a blitz of sixes and fours, giving the girl his mobile number. The commercial closes with the opponent regretting his challenge and the actor basking.

Aaryan, said, “I was thrilled to don a sporty avatar that positively expresses and redefines what it means to be bold. Any role that allows me to crunch on these chips – be it onscreen or offscreen – is always welcome."

Ankit Agarwal, associate director, brand marketing for PepsiCo India said they believe that this generation exemplifies bold self-expression like no other, and they aim to put this attitude at the heart of everything that they do.

"This campaign not just epitomises this belief, but is also fun, fresh, and larger than life. We are confident that this new campaign will connect with the audience and encourage them to express themselves, in their own bold ways," he said.

Ritu Nakra, senior vice president at Wunderman Thompson, the creative agency behind the advertisement, said, “We salute courageous personalities of the bold tribe. As the tagline “For the Bold" suggests, this brand enables you to be you."

Not limited to a television commercial, the campaign will have a 360-degree surround spanning multiple platforms and introduce a special initiative for the fans.

According to Staista, in 2020, the value of the savory snacks market in India grew to around $5.57 billion from approximately $6.25 billion in 2019.

