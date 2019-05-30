New Delhi: Dream11, online gaming firm with over $1 billion valuation, on Thursday announced that it has signed nine new cricketers starting this ICC World Cup 2019. The platform has partnered with cricketers including Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Andre Russell, Jason Holder and Kane Williamson.

It will create content featuring the cricketers that will help in amplifying the interest for upcoming fantasy cricket matches. The player images will make an appearance in Dream11’s product and marketing material as well.

Under the integrated marketing campaign ‘Ye Game Hai Mahaan’ that was launched during this Indian Premier League (IPL), Dream11 has now launched three new ad films for the World Cup campaign. These films celebrate the Indian cricket fan’s love for cricket and also showcases how they come together to cheer for India.

Dream11 on-boarded Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the Brand Ambassador in 2018 and has signed up with 16 cricketers in 2019, till date. In November last year, it became the exclusive ‘Official Fantasy Game Partner’ of ICC until 2023. The firm has also created the official Fantasy Game for the World Cup, ‘ICC Dream11’, which is accessible globally at ICC’s website.

The ICC Dream11 winners will get an opportunity to win an all-expense paid trip to Australia to watch the ICC World T20 Finals in 2020.