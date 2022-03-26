Dream11 to launch 17 new ad films for IPL campaign

NEW DELHI: Dream11, a fantasy sports platform, has announced that it will launch a new brand campaign with 17 ad films featuring top international cricketers, celebrities and social media influencers for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.
NEW DELHI: Dream11, a fantasy sports platform, has announced that it will launch a new brand campaign with 17 ad films featuring top international cricketers, celebrities and social media influencers for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.
The brand’s 'Dream Big' campaign launched in 2021, aims to motivate viewers to believe in their dreams. It also celebrates the country's passion for cricket by bringing candid, heartfelt and inspiring stories of India’s cricket superstars to the forefront.
The brand’s 'Dream Big' campaign launched in 2021, aims to motivate viewers to believe in their dreams. It also celebrates the country's passion for cricket by bringing candid, heartfelt and inspiring stories of India’s cricket superstars to the forefront.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
The company will leverage its co-presenting Broadcast Sponsorship with Star Sports and Hotstar the IPL. The brand has been an official partner for the league since 2019 and is the official partner of seven of 10 IPL teams.
Vikrant Mudaliar, chief marketing officer of the firm said, “Under the umbrella of Dream Big, we continue to celebrate the country's spirit and love for sports, its players and fans. We endeavour to inspire and delight fans and deepen our relationship with users."
The first set of six television commercial under the campaign features Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah, who pay tribute to the unsung heroes from their formative years' efforts that tug at the heart and are cornerstones of sports stories.
A series of 25-second films in Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam with narration by the cricketers themselves recreate their inspirational journeys. Striking an emotional chord, they encourage fans to dream big without fear and be assured that the world will come together to make it true.
The first video of this series features Rohit Sharma and his silent enabler, the groundsman who tirelessly kept the pitch ready for a young Rohit as he spent countless hours perfecting his skill. This has been released on YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar and all leading social media platforms, in addition to being broadcasted on Star Sports.
The remaining films will be released through the course of the tournament.
In these 15-second television ads, cricketers Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Hardik Pandya, and Krunal Pandya, volunteer to recreate social media trends as they tell influencers Shantanu Maheshwari, Saurabh Ghadge, Neel Kolhatkar, RushTwins, Shweta Sharda, Srilakshmi, Dev Narayan Gupta, Srishti, Karan Sonawane and Ankit Mohan, “Ye Main Kar Leta Hoon, Aap Dream11 Pe Team Banao" (“I’ll do this, you make a team on Dream11").
Set against the backdrop of everyday scenarios with references to recently viral online reels, the brand showcases that creating fantasy sports teams on Dream11 is just as exciting as being a part of a viral social trend, and can be done by anyone, from anywhere. The first two videos of this series feature Hardik and Krunal Pandya together with choreographers Rush Twins and Rishabh Pant with Neel Kolhatkar.
Both sets of ads have been conceptualised and developed by Mumbai-based brand and communication consultancy, TILT Brand Solutions.
Adarsh Atal, senior director - creative and content at TILT, said, “For our first campaign we tapped into the insight that dreams are never dreamt alone. We picked up stories from our cricketer’s past and paid homage to the unsung enablers of each one of their dreams. On the other hand, we also brought back our much loved ‘Ye main kar leta hoon’ campaign and added a topical twist to it with our own take on the current social media behaviour and trends."
In January, Tata group replaced Chinese mobile phone manufacturer Vivo as title sponsor of the Indian Premier League T20 tournament. The salt-to-software conglomerate will be the sponsor for two seasons in 2022 and 2023, the remaining two years of IPL’s contract with Vivo.