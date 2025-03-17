Dream11’s IPL 2025 ad brings Bollywood, cricket, and big bucks to the pitch

Dream11's latest IPL 2025 campaign is a masterclass in blending humour, star power, and the eternal Indian obsession—cricket. Featuring Bollywood heavyweights Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor alongside some of India’s biggest cricketing names, the ad delivers exactly what it promises: entertainment that resonates.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, known for his storytelling prowess, the ad opens with a clever, tongue-in-cheek moment—Aamir Khan calling Ranbir Kapoor "Ranbir Singh." Rohit Sharma, ever the no-nonsense cricketer, corrects him, setting the stage for a playful rivalry. From there, the battle lines are drawn: Aamir11 vs. Ranbir11, with the who's who of Indian cricket—Rohit, Hardik Pandya, K.L. Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and R. Ashwin—lining up to pick sides.

The beauty of this ad lies in its seamless execution. The banter feels natural, the camaraderie between cricketers and actors isn’t forced, and the humour is well-placed. Dream11 has consistently positioned itself as a brand that thrives on wit and relatability, and this campaign stays true to that identity. The overarching message—fantasy sports are just as thrilling as the real game—comes across effectively, without feeling like a hard sell.

Positive reactions

Social media reactions have been overwhelmingly positive, with fans appreciating the quirky references and effortless charm of the ad. The campaign not only builds on Dream11’s recall value, but also reinforces its connect with both cricket and Bollywood audiences—two of India's biggest passion points.

With an ensemble cast featuring some of Bollywood and cricket’s biggest names, this must be one of the costliest ads in recent memory. The sheer scale of production and the galaxy of stars involved suggest Dream11 has gone all out to make a statement ahead of IPL 2025, which starts on 22 March.

With IPL 2025 set to dominate screens, Dream11 has kicked off its marketing blitz with a winner. The ad strikes the right balance between fun and strategy, ensuring that both casual viewers and die-hard fans stay hooked. Aamir and Ranbir may be rivals here, but for Dream11, this is a clear victory.

