Dream11’s IPL 2025 ad brings Bollywood, cricket, and big bucks to the pitch
Summary
- The ad opens with a clever, tongue-in-cheek moment—Aamir Khan calling Ranbir Kapoor Ranbir Singh. Rohit Sharma corrects him, setting the stage for a playful rivalry. From there, the battle lines are drawn: Aamir11 vs. Ranbir11, with the who's who of Indian cricket lining up to pick sides.
Dream11's latest IPL 2025 campaign is a masterclass in blending humour, star power, and the eternal Indian obsession—cricket. Featuring Bollywood heavyweights Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor alongside some of India’s biggest cricketing names, the ad delivers exactly what it promises: entertainment that resonates.