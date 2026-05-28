Drinkable sunscreen & betting reels: how offshore platforms and wellness brands dodge India's ad rules

A drinkable sunscreen and a roll-on pen claiming to “balance cortisol”. Offshore betting ads woven into cricket reels and influencer pages, vanishing during takedowns only to resurface under new aliases. In FY26, India’s advertising landscape felt less like a regulated market and more like a moving target.
According to the self-regulatory ad body Advertising Standards Council of India’s (ASCI’s) Annual Complaints Report 2025-26, accessed exclusively by Mint, misleading ads have become more complex and digital, and harder to contain. While health, wellness, and personal care claims grew increasingly sophisticated and hard to challenge in real time, offshore betting and gaming emerged as the year's greatest enforcement hurdle.
Four-year trend data from ASCI showed how violations have evolved alongside India’s shift to digital-first media consumption. The number of betting and gaming advertisements found in violation of ASCI’s code surged from 1,336 in FY24 to 6,933 in FY26. Meanwhile, food and beverage, personal care, and healthcare remained among the largest sources of misleading claims related to wellness, immunity and mental health benefits.