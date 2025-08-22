DS Group launches digital marketing guide DCODE with WPP Media, aims to set benchmark for best practices

FMCG conglomerate DS Group (Dharampal Satyapal Group) said on Thursday that it has launched a digital marketing guide, DCODE, in partnership with global advertising agency WPP Media.
The playbook outlines best practices across key areas of digital marketing, including paid media, social media, influencer marketing, search engine optimisation (SEO), online reputation management (ORM), and more, the company said in a statement.
“It blends academic frameworks with practical application, delivering actionable systems, processes, and templates,” the statement said.
The digital marketing guide has been crafted for marketers and digital enthusiasts.
“Acknowledging the inherent complexities of the digital ecosystem, characterised by constantly evolving variables, DS Group spearheaded the initiative to create a definitive solution. The vision culminated in the development of this comprehensive playbook,” the statement said.
The collaboration with WPP Media has proved instrumental in further elevating the playbook to an industry benchmark ensuring the guide is not only practical but also reflective of the highest competencies available in the digital space, said DS Group, the owner of brands such as Catch spices, Pulse, Pass Pass, Silver Pearls, Ksheer, Rajnigandha, L’Opera, Le Marche, Birthright, Chingles, and Namah.
“In today's rapidly evolving media landscape, digital isn't merely an option; it's a strategic imperative for connecting with consumers and an increasingly important pillar of our outreach. Understanding the immense power and complexity of this ecosystem, it was clear we needed a comprehensive resource to navigate it effectively,” Rajiv Kumar, vice chairman at DS Group, said in the statement.
“We're thrilled to introduce DCODE, a ground-breaking playbook that captures the best practices to remain relevant and efficient, guiding everyone from marketers to digital enthusiasts. It represents a significant contribution to the industry, designed to empower professionals and agencies to optimise their digital strategies, drive efficiency, and achieve unparalleled marketing excellence. We believe this will truly be a legacy resource for the Indian marketing and media industry,” Rajiv added.
