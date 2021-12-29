NEW DELHI: Online travel company EaseMyTrip has appointed actors Vijay Raaz and Varun Sharma as its brand ambassadors. The company said this is the first time it has appointed brand ambassadors.

Raaz and Sharma will be coming together as a duo for the first time for any brand campaign. The actors with their mass appeal and strong connect with the audience will complement the brand’s image, it said in a statement.

The company added that the actors are admired by fans for their genuine and down-to-earth personalities and their ability to make their acts memorable. They are also known for their impeccable comic timing and both actors have created a niche in the market.

Nishant Pitti, CEO & co-founder of the firm said, “We are thrilled to associate with Varun Sharma and Vijay Raaz as the faces of our brand. They have a unique mass appeal that cuts across all audiences and geographies."

Actor Sharma said, “I am honoured and delighted to be partnering with the brand. I am looking forward to working closely with them to create an exceptional brand connect."

Raaz added that he wishes the work they do together will create something memorable.

EaseMyTrip started operations in 2008, both as a B2B (business to business) and a B2C (business to consumer) player. It was co-founded by Nishant Pitti, Rikant Pitti, and Prashant Pitti.

Pre-pandemic, travel and tourism in India was the largest service industry and was worth $234 billion in 2018. The tourism industry in India has become one of the largest foreign exchange earners with earnings of $29.962 billion over Jan 2019 – Dec 2019, equating a growth of 4.8% over the previous year.

According to The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), the tourism industry in India generated $194 billion or 6.8% of India's GDP in 2019 and supported 39.80 million jobs. The tourism sector in India is predicted to grow at an annual rate of 6.9% to $460 bn by 2028 which is 9.9% of GDP.

