NEW DELHI : Amritsar based e-mobility start-up eBikeGO on Tuesday announced the appointment of Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh as its brand ambassador.

The cricketer has come on board for one year to help promote the company as it looks to scale-up by increasing geographical footprint, adding new customer segments, and targeting new business use cases to widen the appeal for electric mobility.

Singh, who is going to be the face of the brand, will have an active presence on company's website and campaigns across media.

"A youth icon Harbhajan will be a great influencer to help us reach out to young and ambitious consumers. At the same time, the cricketer’s appeal cuts across age groups, his mass appeal will come into play as eBikeGO widens its net and aims to make electric vehicle adoption popular among not just young people or techies," said T Irfan Khan, founder and CEO, eBikeGO.

The company's campaign will leverage all digital marketing platforms, offline channels, and ground initiatives targeted at consumer segment where association with Harbhajan will add significant value.

The company is looking to capture 10% of electric two-wheeler market share by 2022. With existing operations spanning Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Amritsar, Jaipur and Hyderabad , the company is focussing on expanding its footprint to new markets such as Chennai and Pune among others.

Founded in 2017 by entrepreneur T Irfan, eBikeGO has a fleet of IoT (internet of things) powered electric bikes offering pollution-free and low-cost rides to commuters.

eBikeGO also offers electric bikes on rental to individual users. It also provides its fleet to e-commerce companies like Zomato, Uber Eats, Swiggy, Flipkart, Delhivery, Big Basket, Rapido, and Ninjacart.

