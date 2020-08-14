New Delhi: Edtech startup Gradeup on Friday announced the appointment of actor Kartik Aaryan as its brand ambassador. The 29-year-old actor unveiled the brand’s subscription plan Gradeup Super which provides students unlimited access to structured live courses and mock tests for competitive exams.

Aaryan, who shot to fame with his debut film Pyaar Ka Punchnama, will be seen in a campaign reaching out to students who are preparing for these exams.

Gradeup Super plan comes with structured live courses, full syllabus coverage, expert faculty, complete doubt resolution, and performance report cards.

Shobhit Bhatnagar, chief executive and co-founder, Gradeup said, “Our students go the extra mile to clear these exams and this is exactly what Kartik did to become a superstar. Clearing these exams require perseverance, competitiveness and hard work, traits which are possessed by Kartik."

With 23 million registered students and over 2.5 lakh active paid users, Gradeup has garnered over 15 million app downloads. It had raised $10 million from Times Internet.

