With second wave of coronavirus hitting hard and various states shutting down schools and colleges, digital learning platforms are investing heavily in advertising during the ongoing cricket Indian Premier League (IPL) to drive user acquisitions. Armed with popular brand ambassadors, companies such as Byju's (Shah Rukh Khan), GradeUp (Kartik Aaryan), and Great Learning (Virat Kohli) are also riding on celebrity endorsements for better recall and reach through their IPL ads. The category is expected to spend upwards of ₹300 crore during this IPL edition, according to media buyers estimates.

The ed-tech brands are advertising heavily with children/ students losing a year of physical classes and remote learning pretty much the norm in 2021 as well --- especially with the fear of the second wave of coronavirus, pointed out Ajit Gurnani, chief client officer at media agency Zenith India.

"The two big brands Byju’s and Unacademy have started with large investments in IPL across TV and digital platforms. The category will continue to aggressively invest behind penetration driving and awareness/consideration building top of the funnel investments going forward as well. The other brands across Upgrad, Great Learning, Vedantu, WhiteHat Jr. etc may also leverage the opportunities that exist," he added.

Unacademy, the official partner of IPL, deviated from the run-of-the-mill ads and created seamless brand integration through a series of TVCs , shot in the form of a casual commentary box banter. Created in a match-like setting, the ads featured candid conversations between commentators that appeared at the end of ad breaks and started with footage from the match, giving the audience the impression that the match had resumed. However, the scene then cuts to the commentators discussing the match with subtle references to Unacademy and ends with a single shot of the Unacademy banner on the ground.

"Unacademy’s unconventional ad campaign has managed to create a deep integration between the brand and IPL without the bells and whistles of traditional advertisements," the company said in a statement.

Great Learning - which claims to serve one million learners so far by helping them upskill in areas like Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity - featured ambassador Virat Kohli in the campaign titled Power Ahead - Jo Seekhta Hai Wahi Aage Badhta Hai drawing attention towards the significance of lifelong learning from one’s victories and defeats alike and showcases how upskilling is a necessary step for students and professionals to power ahead in their careers. The ad film will air across 40+ national channels of varied genres starting mid-April.

Aparna Mahesh, chief marketing officer, Great Learning said, “In today’s volatile world, constant learning and upskilling will increasingly be the main source of stability for professionals...

We believe Virat's passion to stay at the top of his game will inspire our learners and audience to uplift their careers through mentored learning."

EdTech platform upGrad has brought back its 2020 advertising campaign (featuring a donkey being licked at a workplace and the symbolism it holds in a corporate world, the 'Naam Ki Nahin Kaam Ki Degree' campaign). The ad is being promoted across digital platforms.

"However, this year, we took a different approach to our bold ad and focused on the appraisal season (which did coincide with IPL in April). Additionally, we are roping in Data Science/Machine Learning experts to conduct sessions and webinars on YouTube around IPL predictions, Fantasy League, and more through data. Further, we also plan for influencer engagement around cricket with brand integration," said Arjun Mohan, CEO-India, upGrad.

