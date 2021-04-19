EdTech platforms make Rs300 cr ad splash during IPL 2021

Unacademy, the official partner of IPL, deviated from the run-of-the-mill ads and created seamless brand integration through a series of TVCs , shot in the form of a casual commentary box banter. Created in a match-like setting, the ads featured candid conversations between commentators that appeared at the end of ad breaks and started with footage from the match, giving the audience the impression that the match had resumed. However, the scene then cuts to the commentators discussing the match with subtle references to Unacademy and ends with a single shot of the Unacademy banner on the ground.

