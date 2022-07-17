Why you might see fewer ed-tech ads on TV3 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2022, 01:10 AM IST
Firms ease spending as school and offices reopen, reducing chances of enrolling for online courses
Firms ease spending as school and offices reopen, reducing chances of enrolling for online courses
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI : India’s edtech companies, which splurged on advertisements till last year, have turned cautious, seeking out methods of digital promotion that are less expensive than chasing big-budget events on television. Companies and media planners said the industry, which was one of the top advertisers so far, will ease spending as school and offices reopen, reducing chances of enrolling for online courses.