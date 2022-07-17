Why you might see fewer ed-tech ads on TV

“Edtech firms’ spend on TV advertisements, which is the most expensive marketing spending channel, has dropped by an average of 51% since January-February," said Chandrasekhar Mantha, partner, Deloitte India. Mantha said companies will instead opt for digital channels that have the potential of yielding higher conversions. “As the larger ones have already built brand awareness over the past couple of years, they will be more selective about the investments in television media and focus more on increasing traffic organically, search engine optimization (SEO), direct traffic, and building loyalty," he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}