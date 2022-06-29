Educational institutes and online educational firms remain the single largest violators of advertising code, followed by health care and personal care product companies, according to a new report by The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI).

ASCI is a non-profit company that promotes self-regulation in advertising and lays down guidelines for different sectors to protect consumers from misleading ads. In the recent past, ASCI has laid down guidelines for influencer marketing as well as for online gaming companies.

The report, ‘Complaints Insights 2021-2022’ said, overall there has been a 41% increase in misleading ads featuring celebrities in FY21-22 compared to the previous year. Of these, 92% of the ads that it processed with celebrities in it, were found to be violating the council’s code of conduct.

“Celebrities do realise that now there is an eye on them, whether it is ASCI, whether it’s the government or consumers. They can no longer just do something so casually, without getting into the merits of the ads that they’re talking about. This is something which we’ll see in the coming weeks and months and this will become a default way in which celebrities need to work," said Manisha Kapoor, the council’s CEO.

She added that consumer complaints have increased significantly this year. “What happens in terms of suo-moto surveillance is that a lot of times because we are getting weekly feeds or we are able to look at ads which are much more current, we are able to pick up an ad even before the consumers complain about it. This will continue to be a huge focus for us," she said.

ASCI said it went through 7631 ads and upheld 55% complaints against them. Of the total, nearly 47% of the objectionable ads were published in print, while 48% were on digital media.

Education companies made up 33% of all complaints by consumers. These were followed by personal care and health categories with a complaint share of 11% and 16% respectively. But the highest growth in complaints came from the personal care category which accounted for 263% more complaints in 2021 versus 2020, ASCI said. About 91% of all ads in the personal care space, against which complaints had been made, needed to be modified.

Similarly, 95% of the virtual digital asset ads and 94% of all gaming ads that had complaints against them needed to be modified.

It said, there was a 186.5% increase in consumer complaints particularly after the launch of its influencer guidelines. Influencers contributed to 29% of all ads complained against at the forum. 24.16% of these were crypto ads while 23.2% were personal care product ads.

The Indian advertising industry in 2021 stood at ₹70,715 crore, having grown at 18.6% over 2020 according to a report by Dentsu. ﻿Digital advertising in India is expected to equal and may even surpass television advertising by 2023, it said.

Out of an expected total advertising of ₹93,119 crore, digital advertising will account for Rs. 35,809 crore by 2023 at 14.75% CAGR. The report added that it expects the advertising industry to reach ₹81,025 crore by the end of this year, 2022, with a growth of 14.6%.