Education companies biggest violators of advertising code: ASCI
- Overall there has been a 41% increase in misleading ads featuring celebrities in FY21-22 compared to the previous year.
Educational institutes and online educational firms remain the single largest violators of advertising code, followed by health care and personal care product companies, according to a new report by The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI).