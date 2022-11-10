Elon Musk tries to convince wary advertisers to stay on Twitter9 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2022, 06:40 PM IST
- The social-media site’s new owner laid out potential features such as payment options and long-form video
Elon Musk tried to convince advertisers to continue buying ads on Twitter Inc. during a nearly hourlong question-and-answer event hosted on the company’s live-audio Spaces platform, providing perhaps his most extensive public commentary to date on the future of Twitter as an ad-powered business.