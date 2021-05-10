Employee burnout leads ad firms to adopt tech, automation to ease workload

For Priyanka Borah, vice-president – client servicing at Dentsu Webchutney, Google Slides have become the go to place for ideation and feedback on work-in-progress campaigns across the brands she handles. Once the project starts, Borah said, the Google Slide document link is sent to clients as well as creative and account management teams. The comment section of the document becomes the feedback loop which has replaced email interactions and calls with the client. Relevant teams respond to the queries posted by clients.