NEW DELHI: Eureka Forbes, the makers of Aquaguard, has launched a new campaign with actor Madhuri Dixit with the tag line “ Pani mein Zinc aisa kahaan hota hai… jahaan Aquaguard hota hai ". The campaign has been planned by Taproot Dentsu India Communications and is going to be launched across media channels and platforms, the company said.

In the past three decades, the company has introduced multiple new technologies to address the changing needs of customers and focussing on health benefits. Through the new campaign, it launches its active copper + zinc booster technology with actor Madhuri Dixit.

During the pandemic, it was observed that there was unprecedented increase in Zinc consumption and today, people are more aware about the role and importance of micro-nutrients in building overall health, the company said in a statement.

The campaign showcases the famous Madhuri-dadi pair, both played by Madhuri Dixit showcasing the company’s technological superiority by enriching water with the goodness of copper and zinc. The actress as a grandmother exhibits nonchalant confidence using the line ‘Jahan Aquaguard Hota hain’.

Marzin R Shroff, managing director, Eureka Forbes said, “We continue our endeavour of developing innovative technologies to meet the ever changing needs of our consumers in order to build a healthier India."

Yogesh Rijhwani, executive creative director of Taproot Dentsu India said, “When we talk ‘Madhuri’ and ‘Aquaguard’, the one word that comes to mind is ‘legacy!’ It’s that legacy factor and the bond that India shares with both the actor as well as their home water purifier – that helped us shape this campaign."

Madhuri Dixit, brand ambassador of Eureka Forbes, said, “Our generations are changing but certain old-time habits are still intact. It was fun to do another ‘old generation versus new generation’ role yet again."

According to India Brand Equity Forum, by 2017, Indian advertising industry was estimated at ₹63,000 crore ($10 billion) with both print and TV having a share of 38-40% each.