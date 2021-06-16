Subscribe
Home >Industry >Advertising >Eyewear brand Numi Paris appoints Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul as brand ambassadors

Eyewear brand Numi Paris appoints Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul as brand ambassadors

The brand's campaign features cricketer KL Rahul as well as actor Athiya Shetty.
2 min read . 12:38 PM IST Saumya Tewari

  • Numi has also partnered with Disney + Hotstar for the broadcast of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final to be played between India and New Zealand

New Delhi: Numi Paris, the French luxury eyewear brand, on Wednesday, announced the appointment of actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul as their brand ambassadors.

Launched on 10 June in India, the brand has unveiled its campaign featuring the duo sporting different eyewear products. The promotional campaign has been launched on 16 June and is being promoted across various digital, social media platforms and on brand's dedicated website.

In addition, Numi has partnered with Disney + Hotstar for the broadcast of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final to be played between India and New Zealand, and as part of this association, the campaign shall be aired across the medium through the duration of the big-ticket event.

The Parisian brand has also collaborated with Star Sports, for the broadcast of the coveted French Open 2021 Tournament in India as an associate sponsor.

Jean-Phillipe Chilet, directeur du Development Commerciale for NUMI Paris said both Shetty and Rahul are talented artists in their own right and consumers look up to them because of their style and the sense of relatability which will help the brand's reach and visibility in the country.

The brand also has extended its support to L V Prasad Eye Institute. On every purchase of a pair of Numi's, support will be extended to the World Health Organization Collaborating Centre for Prevention of Blindness.

In India, the luxury segment in the eyewear market has been growing steadily over the last decade fuelled by rising aspirations, awareness and accessibility to leading global brands and services.

According to Ankur Bisen, senior vice-president, retail and consumer, Technopak, a management consultancy, while mature luxury consumers might not downtrade, the aspirational demand will definitely be impacted due to the ongoing pandemic.

"Therefore, these set of consumers will be trading down to mid luxury or premium products," he added.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!