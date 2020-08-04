Facebook’s campaign talks about helping people solve covid woes

NEW DELHI : At a time of self-isolation due to lockdowns, Facebook’s new campaign positions the platform as a medium where people can still stay together albeit virtually. Created and executed by advertising agency Taproot Dentsu, the consumer marketing campaign ‘More Together’ comprise four new films which are inspired by real stories and celebrates the people who came together in these trying times to help and support one another.

At a time of self-isolation due to lockdowns, Facebook’s new campaign positions the platform as a medium where people can still stay together albeit virtually. Created and executed by advertising agency Taproot Dentsu, the consumer marketing campaign ‘More Together’ comprise four new films which are inspired by real stories and celebrates the people who came together in these trying times to help and support one another.

One of the 30-second films feature young parents sharing how their friends on Facebook helped them to better manage time while working from home. The grandparents film shows how a bunch of youngsters started home delivering essentials for old people in their neighbourhood.

One of the 30-second films feature young parents sharing how their friends on Facebook helped them to better manage time while working from home. The grandparents film shows how a bunch of youngsters started home delivering essentials for old people in their neighbourhood.

In the roommates’ spot, two young men share how they managed to keep their housemaid salary payments going back in her village through a contact found through Facebook. The last ad features a doctor who managed to find a room for herself near a hospital through a Facebook post.

Avinash Pant, director-marketing, Facebook India shared that over the last several months, all of us have seen and heard many stories of people across India that have been the embodiment of this idea.

“People who were once strangers, connected with one another through Facebook, and together addressed many challenges that have surfaced in recent times. Through this campaign, we are shining a spotlight on the real stories that have inspired us, and hope more and more of our consumers will recognise that people are indeed each other’s best resources," he added.

The campaign is being promoted across television. Facebook has also partnered with digital agency Dentsu WebChutney for strategy and communication across digital and social media platforms.

“When it came to looking out for each other in the months gone by, we found that Facebook was a vehicle. People were the fuel. This is the simple truth the campaign tries to capture. When times are tough, we truly can do more together than we can alone," said campaign Pallavi Chakravarti, executive creative director, Taproot Dentsu.