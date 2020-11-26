Subscribe
Home >Industry >Advertising >Facebook’s latest error shakes advertisers’ confidence
FILE PHOTO: The Facebook logo is displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Illustration/File Photo

Facebook’s latest error shakes advertisers’ confidence

4 min read . 10:02 AM IST Alexandra Bruell , The Wall Street Journal

  • Company quietly told advertisers earlier this month that its ‘conversion lift’ tool, used to measure outcomes, overestimated some campaign results

Facebook Inc. is offering millions of dollars in credits to some advertisers after discovering a glitch in a tool that tells advertisers how effective their ads may be in driving results, such as getting consumers to download an app or purchase a product.

Facebook’s “conversion lift" tool overestimated some campaign results for 12 months, the company quietly told its advertisers this month. The glitch skewed data that advertisers use to decide how much money to spend with the company.

