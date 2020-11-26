Facebook’s latest error shakes advertisers’ confidence

Facebook’s latest error shakes advertisers’ confidence4 min read . 10:02 AM IST
- Company quietly told advertisers earlier this month that its ‘conversion lift’ tool, used to measure outcomes, overestimated some campaign results
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Facebook Inc. is offering millions of dollars in credits to some advertisers after discovering a glitch in a tool that tells advertisers how effective their ads may be in driving results, such as getting consumers to download an app or purchase a product.
Facebook’s “conversion lift" tool overestimated some campaign results for 12 months, the company quietly told its advertisers this month. The glitch skewed data that advertisers use to decide how much money to spend with the company.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.