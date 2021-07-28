Facebook’s ad business poised to post another strong quarter

Former President Donald Trump also took a swing at Facebook, suing the company as well as Google Inc.’s YouTube and Twitter earlier this month for removing him from their platforms in response to posts he made around the time of the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. Mr. Trump has claimed he has been wrongly censored by them in violation of his First Amendment rights. Facebook didn’t comment on the suit, which was filed in U.S. District Court in Miami.

