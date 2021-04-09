NEW DELHI: Armed with big celebrities, new features and high value prize money, fantasy gaming platforms are ready to lock horns during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 edition, which kicks off on Friday.

In a bid to acquire new users, retain the existing ones and grab market share, a clutch of campaigns has been launched by both established and relatively new players such as Dream11, My11Circle, Paytm First Games and Gamerz among many others featuring Bollywood actors or cricketers.

According to media buyers estimates, these platforms are expected to collectively spend upwards of Rs200 crore in advertising to maintain top-of-mind recall of viewers across Star India’s television network and over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platform Disney + Hotstar

“The ad blitz has already started since last week and is expected to grow at high speed. India has only scratched the surface when it comes online gaming category therefore majority of the platforms are creating awareness about the sport and urging people to try fantasy gaming through their ads," said Sujata Dwibedy, group trading director, Amplifi, Dentsu.

Games24x7 owned fantasy gaming platform My11Circle has launched a high-decibel campaign featuring its brand ambassadors - actor Ranveer Singh with former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, Indian Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and former cricketer VVS Laxman which will run during live matches on TV and Disney + Hotstar apart from digital platforms.

“This year‘s ‘ ₹1 to ₹1 crore’ campaign allows cricket fans to enter a contest by paying a minimal fee of ₹1 and rewards the most-skilled player with ₹1 crore every day during the ongoing T20 League. Games24x7 wants to make fantasy cricket accessible to every cricket fan in the country by lowering the entry barrier to ₹1," said Saroj Panigrahi, vice-president – My11Circle.

Paytm First Games, which is offering prize money of ₹10 crore during this IPL season, has launched full page print ads featuring brand ambassador Sachin Tendulkar. The platform is all set to release video content as the tournament progresses.

"We have prepared an elaborate brand marketing and engagement plan with a slew of promotional videos and content that we would be streaming across social media, OTT, and entertainment platforms. We are expecting that over 20 million new gaming enthusiasts will start playing fantasy cricket on our platform in the next two months," said Sudhanshu Gupta, COO Paytm First Games.

Meanwhile, Dream11, the official partner of IPL, has launched a campaign #TeamHaiTohMazaaHai series of ads featuring cricketers of different teams such as AB de Villiers, Shikhar Dhawan, Faf du Plessis, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Ravichandran Ashwin shown playing cricket at different places. Dream11 did not respond to Mint’s queries.

Roland Landers, CEO of the The All India Gaming Federation said that an estimated 50 million gamers engaged on various fantasy platforms during IPL 2020 generating a turnover of approximately ₹20,000 million which is expected to go up during IPL 2021.

“Online gaming companies including fantasy sports platforms are eagerly looking forward to leveraging IPL 2021 while anticipating a healthy double-digit growth. As more platforms come in the gaming fray, the competition and race to acquire users will increase," he added.

