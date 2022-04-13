After nearly six months of sparring with the Karnataka government on whether the sport itself was illegal or not, fantasy sports companies have found themselves in a pickle again.

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has found close to 300 advertisements aired by fantasy gaming companies during the first week of the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament to be potentially violating its guidelines.

Online real-money gaming companies either failed to display disclaimers in their advertisements or put across misleading content which did not exhibit the risks involved in playing such fantasy sports.

IPL’s 15th season is scheduled to be played till 29 May and the council said it wanted to take proactive measures in the early stages of the tournament. The ASCI has found a dozen companies have violated the rules including My11Circle run by Games24X7 as well as MPL. Other potential violating companies include those that run apps like DeccanRummy, Gamezy, Namma11, Sportasy, FSL11, and Khelo Fantasy.

In addition, in March alone, 285 social media ads of online real-money gaming companies were identified as being in violation of the ASCI code.

“We hope these brands will quickly take some corrective action and not expose consumers to another month of misleading ads. They would need to correct the length of their disclaimers, the way the voiceover is done, the clarity of the disclaimer, and in some cases, the misleading ads themselves," said Manisha Kapoor, the council’s chief executive officer. The council had released guidelines, backed by information and broadcasting ministry, in December 2020 for fantasy sports and gaming companies.

All advertisers were to run the following disclaimer: “This game involves an element of financial risk and may be addictive. Please play responsibly and at your own risk." Such a disclaimer, it said must occupy at least 20% of the advertisement space.

The guidelines also state that gaming ads cannot depict users under the age of 18 years as engaged in playing a game of “online gaming for real money winnings" or suggest that such users can play these games. It added that advertisements should neither suggest that online gaming presents an income generating opportunity as an alternative to employment nor depict a person playing such games to be more successful than others.

“If we were to follow those, then in some of these cases, the main claim itself seems to be a little dubious saying that those who play can win the largest award, etc. There doesn’t seem to be any fundamental basis for this," Kapoor said.