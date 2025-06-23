Beyond Father's Day: Prega News ad about expectant dads continues to resonate
Released around 15 June, the ad features stand-up comic Aashish Solanki trying on a pregnancy empathy belly. It begins with humour—he struggles to sit, bend, or sleep. His wife watches, amused. But the mood soon pivots. She’s joined by friends, and what follows isn’t mockery but acknowledgement.
Father’s Day is long gone, but some campaigns to mark the moment refuse to fade with the date. This year, Prega News—a brand synonymous with pregnancy tests—quietly shifted the spotlight onto a subject that’s rarely addressed in advertising: the invisible, everyday role of expectant fathers.