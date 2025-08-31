Festive advertising set to rise 12–15% as TV, AVoD platforms capitalize on premium content
Big-ticket festive shows, reality programming, and digital innovations are driving advertiser spends, despite macroeconomic and rural demand challenges.
NEW DELHI: This festival season could see advertising spends grow 12-15% over last year for entertainment companies, including television broadcasters and AVoD (advertising video-on-demand) platforms. Strong consumer sentiment, higher discretionary spending, and big-ticket festive and cricket properties are driving this momentum, according to industry experts.