New Delhi: Known for its humour laden quirky advertising, Fevikwik , Pidlite Industries owned instant adhesive brand, is back with a new campaign titled 'Phenko nahi jodo'.

The brand pride itself as a quick fix solution for objects such as bags, shoes, sunglasses, plasticware among other things. The same is highlighted in its new campaign. Created by advertising agency Ogilvy, the first television spot titled Kabadiwali features an old yet enterprising woman as a scarp dealer who manages to turn discarded items into functional ones by simply fixing them by using Fevikwik. The second spot titled Gappuji features a similar story where an enterprising young help in a household manages to create a decent look by fixing up discarded shoes, belt and headphones.

In India, the Fevikwik brand is synonymous with 'repair' but today 'repair' is a tough category. Unlike the fast moving consumer durables (FMCG) category, reasons/situations for repair are more challenging to create. The entire country is moving towards a 'use and discard' culture and finding a take on 'repair' and asking people to repair more, wasn't easy said Ogilvy India in a statement.

"To understand the triggers and barriers to repair, we conducted extensive research among various consumer sets and this led to various cultural and consumer insights. One insight that was more pronounced was that people value things they own, and they believe, fixing broken things is smarter than discarding them. So the idea for our new campaign stemmed from marrying the logic of 'smartness' and 'value of repair' insights with the magic of stellar storytelling and relatable humour," said Ogilvy in a statement.

Fevikwik and Ogilvy has not shied away from using political and social situations to create impactful campaigns. It's Indo-Pak spot aired during 2015 ICC World Cup is one such example where the brand subtly delivered the message of peace while simply talking about the product proposition of fixing things. It has also leveraged Indian family dynamics to create humorous campaigns.

According to Naresh Gupta, strategy head and managing partner at advertising agency Bang in the Middle quirky humour is what drives Fevikwik advertising.

"They have never shied away from doing stuff that makes you laugh. This is what they have done again. It gets noticed and it tells the story that it needs to tell. I like the way in which they have brought young audience and some of the things they do in this new campaign. If anything, these commercials are not as funny as the first Fishing ad (where a man is seen catching fish using Fevikwik on a stick) . But that is my personal opinion," he said.