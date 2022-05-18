Finolex Cables announces Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani as brand ambassadors

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI: Finolex Cables has appointed Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan as brand ambassadors, and announced a brand refresh with the launch of a new campaign - ‘No Stress. Finolex’.
The campaign will have three television commercials with the actors endorsing its products like ceiling fans, LED lights along with electric cables and wires. The ad films will roll out in the second week of May and will reach the audience through traditional and new-age mediums including the brand’s digital channels. The campaign will showcase aspects of the brands positioning and product portfolio on television, radio, digital, BTL and OOH platforms.
Originally founded as a wire manufacturer, Finolex Cables has expanded its portfolio to include products such as electric water heaters, fans, LED lights, switches and switchgears.
Kiara Advani said “I am glad to represent a brand with such a positive and deep rooted Indian legacy. While there is constant innovation and new designs, the quality is never compromised and I’m elated to be part of something that represents such consistency."
Kartik Aaryan added, “I am pleased to be associated with them. The new campaign being relatable and refreshing, resonates with my personality and is in sync with today’s youthful mindset."
Deepak Chhabria, executive chairman, Finolex Cables, said, “Our growth in the Fast Moving Electrical Goods segment is a testimony of our unparalleled understanding of the discerning needs of the customer. With a diverse product portfolio range and a robust distribution network, we aim to carry forward our cables and wires legacy and become the number one destination for all FMEG products in the country."
As per a report by advertising agency Dentsu India, digital spends will clock one-third of all advertising spends in India by next year. Of the total estimated advertising spend of ₹93,119 crore, digital will account for ₹35,809 crore in 2023 at a compounded annual growth rate of 14.75%. It expects the advertising industry to reach ₹81,025 crore by 2022-end, up 14.6% from ₹70,715 crore in 2021.