Firms revive ad spends to boost consumption

The second half of the year has been seeing a month-on-month revival and the upswing is going to bring down the overall ad expenditure gap that had been created in the April-June quarter, said Sujata Dwibedy, group trading director, Amplifi, Dentsu. The July-November spends would have covered for a lot of the difference that was created because of the covid-19 pandemic. “The growth is essentially coming from digital and television to a large extent. Print and radio are also catching up and reviving," she said.