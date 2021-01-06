Foreign tourism boards kick off promotions to woo Indians

NEW DELHI : With popular long-haul destinations such as UK currently under lockdown owing to a surge in covid cases, some short haul destinations such as UAE (Dubai), Maldives and Singapore have set their eyes on the India market. From launching influencer campaigns, partnering with airlines to offering attractively priced packages, the international tourism boards are wooing travellers looking for overseas holidays.

"With international destinations reopening for tourists there has been a significant demand. We have witnessed an impressive growth rate of 25-30%. Destinations like Dubai and Maldives have seen a 100% growth in bookings in December compared to previous months. We have obtained not just queries, but also encouraging bookings for Egypt," said a spokesperson for travel firm SOTC.

UAE began welcoming tourists and visitors from July 2020. Indian tourists are required to take two covid‑19 PCR tests: one 96 hours prior to departure, and a second test upon arrival in Dubai. The tourism board of Dubai has been running phased campaigns since April last year to keep the destination top of mind for travellers as India remains its top source market. Nearly two million Indians visited Dubai in 2019. To boost this demand, it is currently running ‘Live Your Story’ campaign across social media platforms to encourage travel.

"South Asia makes up for 32% of all visitors in this period (July onwards) and we’ve seen positive growth month-on-month with Indian travellers. We have worked hard to curate a robust calendar of events and attractions, to delight travellers in 2021. Starting with the annual Dubai Shopping festival (that runs through the month of January), Dubai has a lot to offer across interests and budgets," said Abdulla Yousuf, acting director, proximity market at Dubai Tourism.

Dubai will kickstart its food festival called Gastronomy in February while Art Dubai event will begin in March this year. The board also said that visitors travelling with Emirates or with FlyDubai airline, were being provided with free global cover for covid-19 health expenses and quarantine costs till December 2020.

Maldives has also started attracting tourists to its white sand beaches and luxurious resorts after India established an air bubble agreement in August last year. Upon arrival, travellers are required to produce a negative PCR test for covid-19 (96 hours prior to departure). To further boost the tourist influx, Maldives is collaborating with major airlines, tour operators and agents to jointly create awareness and promote the destination, with different marketing activities in India.

"We have worked with Singapore Airlines and AirAsia and will be starting new campaigns this month together with Qatar Airways, Emirates and Air Astana. Other key campaigns with stakeholders (hotel properties and resorts etc) are in process. As we have opened resorts, guesthouses and liveaboards, we see various attractive offers from different properties. We have provided the industry stakeholders with a platform to promote those packages and their experiences," said Thoyyib Mohamed, managing director of Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC).

Singapore, on the other hand, is taking a long-term approach for the India market as its borders still remain close for tourists. However, it has been investing in digital and social media outreach partnering with platforms such as Zomato, BookMyShow and NH7 Weekender music festival to stay connected with Indians. Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is set to launch an influencer campaign ‘Singapore thru Passionistas’ Eyes" with five popular social media influencers to create a community of advocates for Destination Singapore. The board has also partnered with social travel platform Tripoto for a microsite which serves as a one-stop guide for Indian travellers with content that encourages them to “Rediscover Now, Travel Later" to Singapore.

"As travel re-starts eventually, with the relevant safety measures in place, we hope Singapore will be one of the destinations of choice for the Indian travellers. We will continue to promote Singapore to families, early and established careers, meetings and incentive groups, and travellers from key metro and secondary cities of India," said GB Srithar, regional director (India, Middle East, South Asia), Singapore Tourism Board.

India retained its third position with 1.42 million visitors, after China and Indonesia, as a Visitor Arrival (VA) source market for Singapore in 2019. This was a 2.0% drop over 2018, which was the record year-to-date of Indian visitors to Singapore.

