Foreign tourism boards kick off promotions to woo Indians

Singapore, on the other hand, is taking a long-term approach for the India market as its borders still remain close for tourists. However, it has been investing in digital and social media outreach partnering with platforms such as Zomato, BookMyShow and NH7 Weekender music festival to stay connected with Indians. Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is set to launch an influencer campaign ‘Singapore thru Passionistas’ Eyes" with five popular social media influencers to create a community of advocates for Destination Singapore. The board has also partnered with social travel platform Tripoto for a microsite which serves as a one-stop guide for Indian travellers with content that encourages them to “Rediscover Now, Travel Later" to Singapore.